Learning a new skill can boost your confidence

Experts say mastering simple tasks can boost brain function and memory. From sewing clothes to driving a car, research shows tackling a new skill helps improve your mood.

(FOX NEWS) — If you want to feel better about yourself. Experts say you should take up a new hobby.

Essayist Kelsey Osgood argues learning a new skill can boost your self-confidence.

According to Osgood, micromastery or the act of conquering a single, concrete skill can help alleviate sadness and improve your mental health.

Whether its learning to make an omelet, sew a button or fold fitted sheets, Osgood says mastering a small task is a big feat.

Not only does it promote self-image, but research shows tackling a simple skill also improves dexterity, brain function and short term memory.

Experts recommend setting aside 30 minutes everyday to practice your new task.

