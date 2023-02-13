AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is giving people a chance to learn more about the science of beer at Beerology set for Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

The event will feature plenty of craft beer for people to taste, as well as opportunities to learn more about the science behind beer making. In addition attendees will have a chance to test their strength with the stein-hoisting competition.

Tickets are $45 for DHDC members and $50 for non-members and you must be 21 and over to attend. IDs will be checked at the door, officials noted.