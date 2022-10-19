AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will be hosting the “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium” on Friday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Happy State Bank Auditorium at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The symposium will provide information to healthcare providers about the many ways that those who experience trafficking might present, how to use human trafficking screens to assess the risk of exploitation, and how to apply trauma-informed, rights-based strategies when dealing with challenging situations.

Ann Ream, the founder of The Voices and Faces Project will be the keynote speaker.

For additional questions about the event, please contact the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at (806) 414-9941.

And if anyone is experiencing human trafficking, help is available. Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.