AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Laura W. Bush is hosting a fun event for young girls and female role models in their lives. “GiRL POWER: You Glow Girl” will feature Rebekah Siegfriedt, who is a lead strategic systems engineer at NASA. Siegfriedt will talk about problem-solving and how to strengthen those skills.

The event aims to give parents and guardians great tools from health care professionals and counselors to help navigate the challenging times in their daughter’s life. The event is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room. 5th-8th grade girls are encouraged to attend, along with female guardians. Entry is $5 per person with dinner, photos, door prizes, and a t-shirt provided.

For more information and to register, go to laurabushinstitute.org