AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Angela Knapp Eggers sat down with Today In Amarillo to talk about the upcoming Girl Power: You Glow Girl event. The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting Girl Power: You Glow Girl on Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

5th to 8th-grade girls are encouraged to attend the event, along with a female guardian. The entry fee is $5 per person. Dinner, photos, door prizes, and a t-shirt will be provided for all attendees, with check-in being at 5:30 p.m., according to organizers.

The keynote speaker will be Taylor Paige Henderson, who is a local celebrity who starred as young Winifred in Hocus Pocus 2. Organizers noted Henderson encourages girls to attend the event to grow their self-confidence.

Additional scheduled speakers include Tim Bowles, senior department administrator in the TTUHSC Department of Pediatrics, and Whitney Chapman, lead counselor at North Heights, who will lead a session for moms. Christina Monteith will lead the girls in attendance in a fun dance activity.

Girl Power helps provide a tool for parents and guardians from healthcare professionals and counselors on how to navigate challenging times in their daughter’s life, said organizers. Adolescence can be a challenging time in any girl’s life. Girl Power empowers them through education and fun group activities on how to feel great about themselves and to get out there and feel like they can conquer the world.

For more information and to register, visit the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’s website. For additional questions about the event, contact the institute at (806) 414-9941.