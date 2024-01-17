AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Angela Knapp Eggers from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health joined Today in Amarillo on Wednesday morning and discussed their upcoming Day of the Woman event.

The event will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza on Feb. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and dinner will be included.

The day will focus on mental health and overcoming adversity that women face and will also have a featured presentation from suicide prevention activist Kevin Hines.

Tickets are $20 per person and tables of eight can be purchased for $150. Tickets can be purchased by sending an email to angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or by calling 806-414-9941.

For more information about the event or the Laura W. Bush Institute, click here.

