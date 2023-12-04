AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – David Richards, owner of Larry’s Heating and Air, and Ronnie Pepper, account manager for Morrison Supply, joined Today in Amarillo on Monday morning to discuss their partnership to deliver an HVAC system to a family in need.

A drawing will be made to decide who will receive the HVAC system and a crew will then be sent out to the winner’s home for inspection.

The deadline to enter the drawing will be Dec. 14 and will be held on Dec. 15 and those interested can submit an entry for someone in need here.

