Kids Incorporated will be kicking off the celebration of their 75th anniversary on January 7th at 12:30 pm in Room 105 at Amarillo City Hall.

Kids Inc has more than 15,000 players and over 4,000 volunteer coaches participating in the Kids Inc program each year and has impacted more than 1 million people throughout the Amarillo area.

They will commemorate their 75th anniversary throughout 2020 with a press conference followed by a proclamation by Amarillo City Council at 1 pm.