Kids Inc. girls basketball registration is underway

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be having some holiday fun this weekend as they host the Santa Jamboree. The event is Saturday, December 7th from 10 am (9 am for members) to 4:30 pm at the Discovery Center.

They will have lots of holiday events like pictures with Santa, crafts like the "Reindeer Nose Dive" and the "Candie Cane Nutstacker". They will also have frozen science activities like dry ice experiments, snowball fights, and you can build and melt your own snowman.