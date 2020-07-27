KFC clogs smell like fried chicken

(FOX NEWS) — KFC and Crocs are teaming up again with a limited edition of chicken clogs.

Each pair is made to resemble and smell like the iconic KFC fried chicken.

The clogs are available starting next Tuesday for $59 dollars on crocs.com.

Designed to look like KFC’s iconic red-and-white-striped chicken bucket, the toe box, and heel strap feature a close-up fried chicken print while two chicken-scented and removable “Jibbitz” shoe charms are included to dress up the clogs further.

For every pair of the new crocs sold, KFC will donate $3 dollars to the KFC Foundation’s Reach Educational Grant Program which helps the company fund scholarships for KFC employees at participating US restaurants.

