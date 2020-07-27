KFC clogs smell like fried chicken

(FOX NEWS) — KFC and Crocs are teaming up again with a limited edition of chicken clogs.
Each pair is made to resemble and smell like the iconic KFC fried chicken.
The clogs are available starting next Tuesday for $59 dollars on crocs.com.
Designed to look like KFC’s iconic red-and-white-striped chicken bucket, the toe box, and heel strap feature a close-up fried chicken print while two chicken-scented and removable “Jibbitz” shoe charms are included to dress up the clogs further.
For every pair of the new crocs sold, KFC will donate $3 dollars to the KFC Foundation’s Reach Educational Grant Program which helps the company fund scholarships for KFC employees at participating US restaurants.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Ice cream sales are up as deodorant sales drop
- Amarillo ISD hosting Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss “school re-opening plans”
- Google extends work-from-home policy for employees until July 2021
- Expiring soon: What to do if your $600 weekly unemployment check ends this week
- Six-year-old who saved sister from dog attack gets candy shopping spree