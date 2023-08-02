AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Keith Brown from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Texas Plains Chapter joined Today in Amarillo on Wednesday and discussed their upcoming Empowering Through Education event.

The event takes place on Aug. 17 at AmTech Career Academy, located at 3601 Plains Blvd. in Amarillo.

Organizers said the conference will feature a keynote address from Russell James, Ph.D., the charitable giving program director for the Texas Tech University School of Financial Planning, and will help teach fundraisers how to connect with the donor’s life through different techniques.

Attendees will also be able to attend different sessions to help educate them on other forms of fundraising and planning.

The cost to attend is $50 for AFP members and $75 for non-members.

For more info about AFP and their event, you can contact them by clicking here.

