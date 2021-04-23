Keep Amarillo Clean is helping clean our neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Keep Amarillo Clean is teaming up with Amarillo ISD in celebration of Earth Day this Saturday in hopes that people will gather to help pick up trash.

Saturday from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., go to any AISD campus and they will provide you with supplies to help you pick up trash in the surrounding area.

Keep Amarillo Clean is a community service initiative that focuses on keeping the streets of Amarillo clean from trash and litter while also trying to educate younger generations on the importance of having a clean environment.

For more information about Keep Amarillo Clean or how to get involved, visit their website or their Facebook page.