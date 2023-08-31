AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rachel Smith from Kaizen Yoga joined Today in Amarillo and showed some basic yoga moves that can help you start your day off right.

Smith also spent some time discussing her children’s classes and the variety of classes that are offered at the yoga studio including Yoga Sculp, Vinyasa Flow, and Yin-Yang long.

Kaizen Yoga Studio is located at 2760 Duniven Circle in Amarillo.

Visit the Kaizen Yoga website to book a yoga session with Rachel Smith.

