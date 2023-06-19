AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kairos Prison Ministry is holding a shoe drive fundraiser through July 31 for their semi-annual Kairos Inside Walk. You can donate new or gently used shoes at the Good Feet Store or by calling (806) 231-3237.

All the donated shoes will be redistributed with the Funds2Orgs network. Kairos will receive a check based on the total weight of the shoes donated.

In addition, the funds will go towards their programs to help improve the lives of incarcerated men, women, and children, along with their families, and help them become members of their communities.

Click here to find out more about Kairos Prison Ministry.