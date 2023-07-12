AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — K.C Cook from the Khiva Shrine sat down with Today in Amarillo to talk about the Khiva Shrine’s upcoming event. The Khiva Shrine is hosting a Cajun Shrimp Boil Supper on July 22 at the Khiva Shrine Center at 305 SE 5th Ave.

The doors open at 6 p.m… and dinner will be served at 7 p.m., according to organizers. They will also have a casino-style gaming room. They will also have live music performed by The Buster Bledsoe band and that will begin at 8:30 p.m.

There is limited open seating and tickets are $50, with an 8-person dining table for $500. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Khiva Shrine at 806-373-2845 or online. Wine and Beer setups are also complimentary.

The Proceeds will go towards the Khiva Shrines operating fund that will help maintain their building. They invite the community to the event for food, music, and dancing.

