“Just Me And Her In That Moment” – Proposal Photos Find Their Home

Virginia photographer uses social media to track down couple after a chance encounter during a proposal.

(WAVY/NBC News) A Virginia photographer happened to be in the right place at the right time recently.

Holly Breeden unexpectedly captured a proposal between a couple on the beach at Fort Story.

“Photography to me is important, but I didn’t think it would capture random moments for strangers that way,” Breeden says.

Breeden was doing a waterside photoshoot Saturday when she noticed a couple walking nearby. Her client noticed, too.

“He goes ‘I think they want us to take their picture,’ so I asked,” Breeden says.

Breeden snapped some photos using the other woman’s cell phone.

“As soon as I turned around, he got down on one knee. I freaked out,” Breeden says. My instincts are to take the pictures. I’m like, crying behind my camera.”

After the proposal, Breeden dialed her number from the couple’s phone so she could contact them again. She didn’t realize it, but the call never went through because of bad service — so the number wasn’t saved.

