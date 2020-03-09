Junior League of Amarillo is showing off the Best of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Junior League of Amarillo is going to show you the Best of Texas on March 27th at the Rex Baxter Building beginning at 8 p.m. with VIP entrance beginning at 6 p.m.

They will have both a live and silent auction, raffle, and a corn hole tournament. There will also be lots of food trucks, drinks, and a live performance from country music duo Locash.

All the money raised will go to support local organizations here in Amarillo.

Tickets are available at panhandletickets.com and for more information, you can email bestoftexas2020@gmail.com.