AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trenel Pranell-Thrasher joins Today in Amarillo to discuss the Juneteenth Paint & Sip, Saturday June 18, at the Black Historical Cultural Center.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and it’s located at 901 N. Hayden in Amarillo.

Tickets are $65, and can be purchased at the door.

Thrasher said all painting materials, food, and spirits are included in the ticket price.

