Join the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild for their 20th annual Buddy Walk

The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild will be hosting their 20th annual Buddy Walk this Saturday, October 2nd at Sam Houston Park.

The walk begins at 10 am and they will have a 1/2 mile walk around Sam Houston Park that that turns into a big festival. They will have free food, music, face painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, a bungee jumping machine, a petting zoo, and much more. You will also be able to check out some equipment from our local first responders like fire trucks, police cruisers, and bomb squad equipment. The party will last until 1 pm.

You can register online now at pdsg.org or at the event beginning at 9 am. Anyone who registers early can pick up their shirts Friday, from 5 – 7:30 pm.