AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center will be celebrating 34 years of service to the Amarillo area with its spring luncheon set for May 9th from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

The DWC has been helping homeless women and their children who are recovering from substance addiction. This is the organizations one and only fundraiser of the year.

All donations and sponsorships will help the needs of the community. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the DWC office at 409 S. Monroe or at the Uptown Shoppe at 812 SW 10th St in Amarillo.

