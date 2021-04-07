Jodi Ferguson speaks to us about National Donate Life Month

National Donate Life Month is celebrated every April. Donate Life is the national symbol for the cause of organ, eye and tissue donation. It features local and national activities to educate and encourage Americans to register as donors and consider living donations, as well as to celebrate those who have saved and healed lives through the gift of donation.

Local nurse, personal trainer and assistant for Diane Dick, Jodi Ferguson, wishes to raise awareness about National Donate Life Month as a way to honor her daughter, Rae Darrow. Rae was able to give the gift of life to five people through donations of her heart valves, kidneys and liver. She was additionally able to restore sight to one person as well as heal up to 50-75 people through her gift of tissue.

You can also click here to watch Rae’s Final Video.

Visit Donate Life’s website to discover ways you can be a champion of the cause and register your decision to be a donor here.