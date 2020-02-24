Joanne Bland to speak at WT about Civil Rights in the South

Joanne Bland, one of the youngest people to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in 1965, will be speaking at West Texas A&M Wednesday, February 26th at 6 pm in the Jack B. Kelly Legacy Hall. She will be sharing “Stories of Struggle: Segregation and Civil Rights in the South” as part of the WT Distinguished Lecture Series.

Selma marcher Joanne Blandbland and her sister Lynda were the youngest participants in the march in Selma. During her lifetime, Bland witnessed and participated in some of our nation’s most consequential civil rights battles. As an 11-year-old, Bland marched on Bloody Sunday, Turn around Tuesday, and the first leg of the successful march from Selma to Montgomery. She bears witness to the brutality they faced and the spirit of marchers who would overcome.

The event is free and open to the public.