Jerry Hodge talks about his new book, features lessons he learned in Amarillo

Former mayor of Amarillo, Jerry Hodge is releasing a new autobiography, “You’re on Cowboy!”, featuring his life and the lessons he learned through the years here in Amarillo.

The book will trace the path that helped him grow a local pharmacy from a single storefront in Amarillo to a national brand. He was also city commissioner and mayor of Amarillo and his interactions with Oprah Winfrey and Boon Pickens.

For more information on the book and how you can preorder a copy, you can visit youreoncowboy.com.