AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Britsch from Workforce Solutions Panhandle joined Today in Amarillo to talk about an upcoming healthcare job fair that they are hosting.

The Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting a job fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be held at their offices at 3120 Eddy St.

Some employers include:

Accentcare Home Health

Angels of Care Pediatric

Angels on Earth PHC

Aveanna Healthcare

Caprock Home Health

De Los Santos PHC

Delcorp Home Health

Girling Community Care

High Plains Senior Care

Nurse Core

Outreach Home Care

Touch of Class

The employers are hiring for all positions including Attendants, Caregivers, Certified Nursing Assistants, Hab attendants, Licensed Vocations nurses, Recruiters, Registered Nurses, Special Attendants, Therapists, and more.

Some employers will be hiring on the spot so bring your resume and dress professionally.

