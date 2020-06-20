It’s the first day of summer

Get ready for the longest day of the year because today is the summer solstice, the official start of the summer season.

Fire up those grills, and lather on some sunscreen, because today is the summer solstice.

The summer solstice happens every year around this time in June.

It’s when the earth’s northern hemisphere is at its maximum tilt towards the sun, giving us our longest day of the year, and marking the first day of the summer season.

If you can, unwind from the coronavirus lock-downs “cabin fever” by soaking up the extra sunlight.

