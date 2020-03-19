It’s the first day of spring

(CNN) — Ah, springtime.

While fields of vibrant flowers is the image many think of on the first day of spring; in some parts of the US the spring equinox can just as easily look like this.

By contrast, sunny Southern California and frigid Minnesota can feel very different on March 19th which is the first day of spring this year.

That’s the earliest date for a March equinox in more than 100 years!

If you happen to live where the weather feels more like May than December get out and enjoy it!

You could go on a nice walk although don’t forget the social distancing!

Or prep your garden for greens and blooms.

And if you happen to be one of those springtime allergy sufferers stock up on the meds now!

Spring technically lasts until June 20th.

