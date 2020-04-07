(CNN) — If you’ve been keeping your house nice and tidy while you’ve been at home Tuesday is your day to rest.
It’s national no housework day.
Give the laundry a break.
Leave a few dishes in the sink.
Let the scattered toys stay that way.
All that housework can wait until Wednesday.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- It’s national no housework day!
- COVID-19 study: Illness not more severe in pregnant women
- USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19
- Hilton offering free hotel rooms to one million health care workers
- Allstate returning $600 million in auto insurance premiums