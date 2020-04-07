It’s national no housework day!

Today in Amarillo

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — If you’ve been keeping your house nice and tidy while you’ve been at home Tuesday is your day to rest.

It’s national no housework day.

Give the laundry a break.

Leave a few dishes in the sink.

Let the scattered toys stay that way.

All that housework can wait until Wednesday.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss