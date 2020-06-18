It’s national go fishing day

Thursday is national go fishing day

(CNN) — Fishermen say a bad day fishing still beats a good day at the office.

But on Thursday – they’ll have an extra excuse to swap work for baiting a hook.

June 18th is “National go fishing day.”

To celebrate it, just drop a line in your favorite lake, river or whatever body of water floats your fishing boat.

Or do the same thing from the shore and have fun.

You can also post pictures on social media, using the hashtag “National fishing day.”

