It’s National Donut Day on Today in Amarillo

It’s the sweetest day of the year, National Donut Day! Quintin Marquez from the Salvation Army of Amarillo joins us this morning on Today in Amarillo to talk about the deeper meaning behind it all.

National Donut Day became a holiday thanks to The Salvation Army’s work during World War I. In 1938, The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the very first National Donut Day, honoring The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” who traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, supplies, and other services to our troops on the front lines in France. The Lassies also provided fresh donuts and hot coffee to soldiers fighting in the trenches in order to raise their spirits and thank them for their service.

This year, to celebrate National Donut Day, The Salvation Army of Amarillo will be delivering donuts to various organizations donated from Healthkyk around town.

For more information you can visit their webpage here. You can also visit their Facebook here.