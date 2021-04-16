It’s Friday and we’re talking desserts this morning! The Cheesecake HSTL joins us on Today in Amarillo

We’re all about some savory desserts this morning! Joshua Gonzales, owner of the Cheesecake HSTL joins us this morning to talk about his local family run business. The Cheesecake HSTL is a local food truck here in the city of Amarillo who serves out the best cheesecakes. Their plain cheesecake stands alone as the creamiest, best tasting cheesecake in town but they offer a nice selection of toppings you can choose from! While they attend public/private events, they also take custom orders. For more on their local whereabouts and latest creations you can visit their Facebook page here.