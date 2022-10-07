AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the spooky return of Boo at the Zoo. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more. Boo at the Zoo will be on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

And you can help out by volunteering for the Boo Crew. You can sign up here

The Animal and Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP) is starting registration for its winter season. AEPP is a six-week program where students can meet once a week to connect with nature and experience hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

The program costs $100 for the full six weeks. The winter session will have two classes on Tuesdays in the morning and afternoon starting Nov. 8.

Registration is limited, and you can sign up for the winter sessions here, and the last day to sign up is Nov. 4.