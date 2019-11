It is time to get ready for the Umbarger Sausage Festival this weekend

The Umbarger Sausage Festival is this weekend at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

They will serve a lunch of german sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, and homemade bread. You can also get your meal as a drive-up take out.

There will also be a country store, a children’s train ride, bazaar, and sausage and sauerkraut sales.

The lunch is served on Sunday, November 10th from 11 am to 3 pm. Tickets are $12 for Adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 10, and children under 6 eat free.