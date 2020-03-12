Iron rain could be falling on exoplanet

It appears there is iron rain falling on an exoplanet.

(CNN) — An “out of this world” discovery is made.

It turns out there’s an ultra-hot exoplanet where iron rain could fall during the night.

The exoplanet is named WASP-76B.

Astronomers found it orbiting a star in the Pisces constellation.

It receives thousands of times the radiation than Earth gets from the sun.

Researchers believe blazing temperatures turn molecules into atoms and metal into vapor which then develops into iron vapor.

Heavy winds push the vapor to the, relatively speaking, cool side of the planet.

That turns the vapor into clouds, which then release the iron rain.

More on this study can be found in Wednesday’s edition of the Nature Astronomy Journal.

More from MyHighPlains.com: