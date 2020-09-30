International Podcast Day with ‘Hey Amarillo’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We were able to catch up with Jason Boyett, host and producer of Hey Amarillo, and talk to him about how he’s gotten started doing podcasts and how much he’s enjoyed talking to Amarillo natives for his content.

Boyett says he’s been able to do 100+ episodes of his podcast so far, which is available on all platforms to listen.

Boyett releases a new podcast weekly for his listeners. Boyett is also an author, journalist and professional writer.

Celebrate International Podcast Day by listening to your own local podcast on all platforms and you can also go to heyamarillo.com for more information.

