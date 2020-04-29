Insect population on the decline

(CNN) — A new study shows that the world insect population is declining.
Researchers looked at data from 166 long-term surveys mostly conducted in the 1980s.
They found that land-dwelling insects faced a one percent loss every year.
Meanwhile, fresh-water insects saw about a one percent rise each year.
But the fresh-water creatures only account for a small proportion of the world insect population and isn’t enough to offset the decline.
The study, published in the journal Science, found that insects are being affected by climate change, pesticides, light pollution, and habitat destruction.
