Inflatable “Christmas Vacation” RV for holidays

The Home Depot is selling a giant, inflatable "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" RV for all of your holiday decorating needs.

(FOX NEWS) — The Home Depot already getting into the holiday spirit with a decoration inspired by a cult classic.

The home improvement store is selling this inflatable RV which may look familiar to movie buffs.

It’s modeled after the camper from the film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The festive accessory measures four-feet in height and comes with lights so it can shine at night.

Although you can’t live inside this fake RV, you can use it to safely decorate your yard instead of risking life and limb to hang lights from your house like Clark Griswold.

The christmas inflatable is selling online at the Home Depot for just under $200.