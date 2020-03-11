HPFB Garden talks about volunteer opportunities and how to start your garden early

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Justin Young is here with the High Plains Food Bank Garden to talk about how you can start your garden a little early this year.

Young also is talking about how you can get involved in the community by volunteering with the Mobile Garden program and helping grow produce to be distributed in the community.

Garden Volunteer Shifts:

Tuesdays: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Wednesdays: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Thursdays: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Saturdays available upon request. All volunteers must be scheduled and confirmed by staff in advance. You can sign up over on the High Plains Food Bank website.

