How to pick the best day care center for your dog

Canine experts sharing the top tips on what dog owners should be looking for when selecting a doggie day care center for their pup.

(FOX NEWS) — It’s a question many dog owners face – what’s the best way to choose a doggie day-care facility for their beloved pooch?

Don Cherry, a certified dog trainer and the owner of the Crafty Canine Club in San Diego, says always to be sure to visit the facility ahead of time.

Check out both indoor and outdoor areas and safety features, and ask about the dog-to-staff ratio.

Also, examine the walls, floor, and even the dog bowls, to make sure everything is kept clean.

Cherry also advises asking if the employees have undergone training on how to handle dogs.

Adding, be sure the doggie day care center has emergency protocols in place, just in case something goes wrong.

