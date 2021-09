The 2nd annual Ears and Beers festival is Saturday, Sept 11 at the Moore County Courthouse Square. The doors will open at 11 am and end at 9 pm. They will have a two-man corn hole tournament, a corn eating contest, beer gardens on either side of the venue, a bouncy house for the kids, and plenty of vendors, food trucks, and bands.

Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. For more information, call the Dumas / Moore County Chamber office at 806-935-2123.