Hospital gives out baby shark onesies

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Fox News) – A hospital in Ohio is putting an adorable twist on discovery channel’s shark week.

The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati teaming up with Newport Aquarium to launch the first-ever baby shark week.

Here’s how it works, every infant born at the hospital from July 28th to August 3rd will get a free onesie inspired by the catchy children’s song “baby shark”.

There will also be baby shark Snapchat filters and social media contests to get folks in the spirit.

Hospital officials say the giveaway is only while supplies last.