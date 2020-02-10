Hospice Care of the Southwest talks about their ongoing support groups

The BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest is letting people know about some of their still ongoing support groups. If you are looking for someone to help you cope after a loss, here are some of the groups they offer and when they will be meeting.

Next Steps Grief support group (Daytime)

11:00 to 12:00 AM

2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month

February dates: Feb 12 and Feb 26

BSA Hospice of the Southwest

5211 SW 9th Amarillo

Next Steps Grief support group (Evening)

5:30 to 7:00 PM

2nd Thursday of every month

January thru December

February date: Feb 13

BSA Hospice of the Southwest

5211 SW 9th Amarillo

Life After Loss

Six-week grief support group for those grieving the death of a loved one

Will meet for six consecutive Thursday evenings

February 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26

5:30 to 7:00 PM

BSA Hospice of the Southwest

5211 SW 9th Amarillo

For questions and to register for any group call 806-350-1352 or register online at www.hospicesouthwest.com