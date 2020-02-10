Hospice Care of the Southwest talks about their ongoing support groups

The BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest is letting people know about some of their still ongoing support groups. If you are looking for someone to help you cope after a loss, here are some of the groups they offer and when they will be meeting.
Next Steps Grief support group (Daytime)
11:00 to 12:00 AM
2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month
February dates: Feb 12 and Feb 26
BSA Hospice of the Southwest
5211 SW 9th Amarillo
Next Steps Grief support group (Evening)
5:30 to 7:00 PM
2nd Thursday of every month
January thru December
February date: Feb 13
BSA Hospice of the Southwest
5211 SW 9th Amarillo
Life After Loss
Six-week grief support group for those grieving the death of a loved one
Will meet for six consecutive Thursday evenings
February 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26
5:30 to 7:00 PM
BSA Hospice of the Southwest
5211 SW 9th Amarillo
For questions and to register for any group call 806-350-1352 or register online at www.hospicesouthwest.com