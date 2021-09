The 3rd annual Hope for our Heroes Gala is coming up soon. It honors our local veterans and their service dogs as they graduate from the Hope Lives Here course.

The gala will be Saturday, October 9th from 5:30 to 9:00 pm at the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo. They will have happy hour, dinner, a live auction and special guest speaker John “Tig” Tiegen from Team Never Quit and hero of the Benghazi attacks.

You can reserve your tickets at www.hlhtexas.org