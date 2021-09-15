Honor a Loved One at Wings of Hope

The Hope and Healing Place will be holding their Wings of Hope event at Amarillo College’s Memorial Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

They will be releasing butterflies as a way to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away. The event is free to the public, but you can reserve your own butterfly for $25. You can find the reservation information on www.hhpamarillo.org.

They will be releasing 500 butterflies, along with a chalk walk and butterfly crafts. You are asked to bring a lawn blanket or chair for all your family and friends.