Holiday music is bad for your mental health

(FOX NEWS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like distress.

Studies show that listening to too much Christmas music can lead to annoyance, boredom and even distress.

Researches say when the brain becomes over-saturated with something, it starts to react negatively.

Especially if you’re worried about things like money or work being inundated with happy tunes may increase your stress level rather than lower it.

It can also be distracting.

Back in 2011 Consumer Reports found 23 percent of Americans dread holiday music.

