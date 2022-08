AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Officers Association and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle have teamed up for their 3rd annual Swing for a Good Cause golf tournament. All proceeds will go to benefit Amarillo and other area first responders.

The tournament will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Palo Duro Creek golf course. The registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the tournament will start at 9 a.m.

For more information, you can visit swingforacause.com