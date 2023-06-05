CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Let history come alive for Night at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. It will be Friday, June 9 from 8 pm to 11 pm.

You will be able to tour the museum in the dark and watch as role players and storytellers share decades of our local history. You can bring your family and flashlights to see all the characters within the exhibits.

Tickets are $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids 4-12, and kids under four years of age get in for free. Tickets will be sold at the door. You can find more information over on the PPHM website.