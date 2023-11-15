AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s that time of year again where folks will gather around the table to eat all the good “grubbin,” but what about those community seniors who are mobility challenged or don’t have a way to drive to get a meal?

No worries. Potter county commissioner Warren Coble and the good folks at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center, located at 1311 N. taylor St., have senior citizens covered.

Senior citizens who need a meal can call 806-376-9511 and they’ll get you taken care of starting on Nov. 18.

Visit the center’s Facebook page here for more information on their annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner meals.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.