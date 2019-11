Hilltop Senior Citizen Center will be hosting a Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner and they are inviting everyone. The meal is free and will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement Association, Lodge 57, and Rick Fernades.

The dinner will be served from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, November 23rd (the day before Thanksgiving) at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center at 1311 North Taylor St.

The event is free and open to the public.