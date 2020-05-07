High Plains Food Bank Pop-Up Food Pantry

The High Plains Food Bank is giving out free packages filled with local produce in their pop-up food pantry at Tompson Park on Friday, May 8th.

Each pack will contain:

1 dozen eggs

1 lb. of cheese

2 gals. of whole milk

5 lbs. of ground beef

5 lbs. of potatoes

They will have 2,000 packs available and will begin serving at 1 pm until supplies last.

They are teaming up with local farmers and AG producers in the hope to help out families in our community that might need help bridging the gap to get them through these tough times.