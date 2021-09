KAMR is partnering with Feeding Ameria and the High Plains Food Bank for Hunger Action Month. Many families in our area suffer from food insecurity and we are working to raise awareness and support.

This marks the 14th year Feeding America has organized the annual call to action. For millions of Americans, they have to make the impossible choice between food and other basic needs.

You can help those in need by donating to the High Plains Food Bank or volunteering your time.